Enjoy a beautiful Labor Day forecast; temperatures cool to end the week

Headlines



GREAT DAY FOR OUTDOOR PLANS

RAIN CHANCES MIDWEEK

TEMPERATURES FALL TO END THE WEEK

Labor Day Monday will be a great day for outdoor plans, as the forecast is dry and sunny. Temperatures warm into the 70s by noon, and keep climbing into the low 80s by afternoon. Make sure you have your sunscreen before you head outdoors!

WRTV

As we head back into a shortened work week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s early Tuesday. The day starts sunny, but more clouds arrive late in the day. Temperatures again are in the low 80s.

WRTV

Rain is back in the forecast Wednesday, but the rain may not arrive until after your evening commute. Thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday evening.

WRTV

A few showers could linger into Thursday, a day that is cooler with highs near 70°. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s to round out the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 81°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57°

Tuesday: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast