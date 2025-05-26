Enjoy dry weather Memorial Day; rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

Headlines



PLEASANT FORECAST MONDAY

COOLER WITH A FEW SHOWERS TUESDAY

WARMER BY THE WEEKEND

Enjoy a pleasant forecast Memorial Day Monday. Skies are sunny early with more clouds late. It should stay dry but a little breezy at times. Highs warm into the low 70s.

WRTV

Skies stay mostly cloudy this evening and overnight, with temperatures falling through the 60s and into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday stays cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. There are a few showers scattered through the day, but it is not a complete wash.

WRTV

There will also be some rain Wednesday, especially while getting out the door Wednesday morning.

Temperatures warm through the mid 70s to end the week, then highs make it into the upper 70s this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 72°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast