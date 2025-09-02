Enjoy two more 80 degree days Tuesday and Wednesday; temperatures fall to end the week

Headlines



ENJOY PLEASANT WEATHER TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

RAIN RETURNS LATE WEDNESDAY

TEMPERATURES FALL AGAIN TO END THE WEEK

Heading back to work or school Tuesday after the holiday weekend should be a little easier with a pleasant forecast. Temperatures warm into the 70s by lunch time with lots of sun. A few more clouds develop this afternoon, but it is dry with temperatures near normal level in the low 80s. Enjoy some time outdoors after work or school.

WRTV

Wednesday will start out feeling very similar, with temperatures again climbing into the low 80s. This will be the last day with highs in the 80s through the 7-Day Forecast.

WRTV

Rain arrives after the Wednesday evening commute. A line of rain and some thunderstorms sweeps across Central Indiana through the late evening and into the overnight. Gusty winds are possible in addition to lightning and downpours, but severe weather is not likely.

WRTV

A few showers are possible early Thursday, before drying out and starting another extended sunny stretch. High temperatures stall near 70° Thursday, and highs will stay in the low 70s into early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 59°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny day. PM rain. High: 82°

Thursday: Few showers early. Clouds clearing. Cooler. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast