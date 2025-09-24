Expect a few spotty showers through Thursday, but a terrific weekend is ahead

Headlines



A FEW SPOTTY SHOWER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

TERRIFIC WEEKEND AHEAD

NICE WARMING TREND ON THE WAY

A stray shower or two is possible this evening; otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

There is a small chance of rain on Thursday. If you do see a spot shower, it will be brief and you won’t need to cancel any outdoor plans. The best chance for a shower or two will be east of Indy, and far to the north, as a couple of lake-effect rain showers might drift south from Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most areas.

Once we reach Friday and beyond, we’ll enjoy a tremendous stretch of weather. The first weekend of fall looks sunny and warm, with temperatures running about 8° to 10° above normal. In fact, on both Saturday and Sunday, you might be hard pressed to find a cloud in the sky. Start making those outdoor plans now!

Temperatures look like they will stay above normal through much of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Stray shower. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Saturday: Sunny. High: 80°

Sunday: Sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast