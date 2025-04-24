Expect scattered downpours this evening and again on Friday

Headlines



SCATTERED DOWNPOURS/STORMS ON FRIDAY

COOLER BUT DRY WEEKEND

BETTER SEVERE THREAT NEXT TUESDAY

Look for spotty downpours to continue through the evening hours before fading with sunset. Any downpours could contain some lightning and small hail, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain very mild.

We will stay in the 70s on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, along with showers and storms. You could see rain at any point throughout the day, but the storms are expected to be more numerous in the afternoon and evening hours.

We do not expect any widespread severe weather, but an isolated thunderstorm warning for wind is not out of the question.

Once the front clears early Saturday morning, the weekend will be dry with cooler temperatures. We'll be in the low to mid-60s on Saturday and closer to 70° on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Stray storm. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms High: 74°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast