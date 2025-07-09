Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Expect spotty daily rain chances the rest of the week

TK4.png
wrtv
TK4.png
Posted

Headlines

  • SOME AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT
  • MAINLY DRY THURSDAY
  • BETTER STORM CHANCES FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

Hit-or-miss downpours will accompany us through sunset this evening. These downpours could occur anywhere, bringing a quick burst of rain, but severe weather is not expected. Overall, everyone is warm and steamy, and many of us may not see a drop of rain for the rest of the day, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

TK2.png

Fog is possible overnight, especially in areas that experienced rain during the day on Tuesday. Any fog should dissipate quickly on Thursday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is a very small chance of an isolated downpour in the afternoon

TK1.png

Better storm chances will arrive Friday afternoon and then be with us through the weekend. They will potentially be the most numerous on Saturday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s with high humidity.

TK3.png

Again, many dry hours all weekend but always the threat of storms during the peak heat of the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Some areas of fog. Low: 69°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Stray PM storm. High: 88°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM storms. High: 89°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Numerous PM storms. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk