Expect spotty daily rain chances the rest of the week

Headlines



SOME AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT

MAINLY DRY THURSDAY

BETTER STORM CHANCES FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

Hit-or-miss downpours will accompany us through sunset this evening. These downpours could occur anywhere, bringing a quick burst of rain, but severe weather is not expected. Overall, everyone is warm and steamy, and many of us may not see a drop of rain for the rest of the day, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

wrtv

Fog is possible overnight, especially in areas that experienced rain during the day on Tuesday. Any fog should dissipate quickly on Thursday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is a very small chance of an isolated downpour in the afternoon

wrtv

Better storm chances will arrive Friday afternoon and then be with us through the weekend. They will potentially be the most numerous on Saturday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s with high humidity.

wrtv

Again, many dry hours all weekend but always the threat of storms during the peak heat of the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Some areas of fog. Low: 69°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Stray PM storm. High: 88°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM storms. High: 89°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Numerous PM storms. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast