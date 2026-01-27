Extreme cold warning through noon Wednesday

Headlines



DANGEROUS COLD TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW FREEZING

As the sun sets Tuesday, temperatures will become dangerously cold. An extreme cold warning has been issued for portions of Central Indiana, with other portions of the state under a cold weather advisory. These alerts last from 10 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Wind chills -20° to -25° are possible into Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, a few snow flurries are possible, in addition to more blowing and drifting of snow because of gusty winds. This could push snow back into the roads. As temperatures fall, roads could also re-freeze quickly, as there was a bit of melting Tuesday afternoon thanks to the sunshine.

Wednesday is very cold, with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs warm into the mid teens by afternoon.

There is no real sign of a warm up in the near future. Temperatures stay below freezing through the 7-Day Forecast, although high temperatures warm ever so slightly into the 20s early next week.

We should have a break from snow through the end of the week, however, it does look like some snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Dangerous cold. Low: -6°

Wednesday: Very cold start. Sun & clouds. High: 17°

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 13°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast