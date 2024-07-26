Fabulous Friday forecast. Storm chances return on Sunday

Headlines
- BEST WEATHER DAY OF THE WEEK TODAY
- STORMS RETURN SUNDAY
- ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK WITH BUILDING HEAT
Today will be a great day of weather. Lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Only thing to complain today would be some haze from the wildfires out west.
Very comfortable this evening with temperatures that will cool in the 70s. Then overnight many locations will again be in the mid 50s to start your Saturday.
Saturday starts off cool but turns into another nice summer day. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Some spotty storm chances will return Sunday. Once they do, it looks to be pretty active much of next week with multiple rounds of storms.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 83°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Comfortable. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Storms return. High: 84°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast