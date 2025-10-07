Fall-like temperatures return for a few days with plenty of sunshine

Headlines



ANOTHER STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER

SEASONABLE HIGH TEMPS THE NEXT FEW DAYS

30'S FOR SOME FRIDAY MORNING

The cold front will continue to move east of the area, ending the rain threat for us. Skies will clear overnight, and temperatures will gradually cool back into the 60s. If you have plans, you should be fine without an umbrella.

Wednesday brings nothing but sunshine to the area. With that sunshine, we will see more seasonable temperatures compared to the 80s we experienced last week. The normal high is 70°, and we will be just below that in most locations.

I want to give you a heads up about Friday morning. It will be chilly across the area, as most of us will dip down into the 30s with clear skies and light winds. The last time our low temperatures in Indy were in the 30s was all the way back on April 16.

The chilly air will only be in place for one day, though. Temperatures will warm up over the weekend, and by Sunday we’ll be back close to 80°, as you can see in the 7-day planning forecast below.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing skies Low: 48°

Wednesday: Sunny & seasonable High: 69°

Thursday: Sunny. High: 66°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast