Fall temperatures this weekend with rain chances starting Sunday

After a cold start Friday morning, it turns to a pleasant fall day. Enjoy lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

For your Friday night plans, it's a good idea to take a coat with you, as temperatures will dip from the 50s back into the 40s. A few clouds will begin to mix into the area, but it will stay dry.

Saturday is also dry, but it will look cloudy. Don't let the clouds stop you from getting out to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage. Temperatures are once again in the upper 50s Saturday.

Sunday's temperatures could warm closer to the 60 degree mark, but we will turn our attention to some rain showers. Sunday is by no means wash out, but a few spotty showers are possible during the day. Rain showers are a bit more widespread Sunday evening and overnight. The showers should stay pretty light.

Next week there are some additional rain chances with high temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. Some people might think of this as moody weather, others might think of it as cozy sweater weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 38°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 58°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers. High: 60°

