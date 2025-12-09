Falling temperatures Wednesday with rain and snow chances

Headlines



FALLING TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY

RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW

ANOTHER SNOW CHANCE THURSDAY NIGHT

EVEN COLDER AIR THIS WEEKEND

Late Tuesday evening, a few rain showers move into the area. The rain showers will be very light. The evening is breezy with temperatures steady in the low 40s to upper 30s.

WRTV

Wednesday is a day of change. Temperatures start in the low 40s in the morning, then gradually fall into the mid 30s by afternoon. There will be some lingering showers through the day, starting as rain in the morning, then transitioning to a rain/snow mix, and all snow late in the day. Very light or no accumulations are likely.

WRTV

Wednesday is another windy day, with wind gusts up to 35 mph through the day, so make sure outdoor decorations are secure.

Temperatures will stay cool to end the week. Thursday could bring a few snow showers during the day, but there is a better chance for snow Thursday overnight into very early Friday morning. Light snow accumulations (an inch or two) are possible by early Friday.

WRTV

Very cold air is here this weekend, with morning temperatures in the single digits. A few flurries are possible Saturday in addition to the cold temperatures.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Scattered rain showers. Wind gusts 35 mph. Low: 38°

Wednesday: AM rain showers, PM snow showers. Wind gusts 35 mph. Temperatures falling to mid 30s by afternoon.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High: 31°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast