Man killed after tree falls on him in Carmel, several homes damaged

CARMEL — A man was killed after a tree fell on him Saturday night in Carmel, according to the police department.

The man, Elias Smith, 40, of New York, was trying to escape the storms around 10:45 p.m. when the tree fell on him, according to a press release from the Carmel Police Department.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, several homes were damaged in the neighborhood near 116th Street and River Road.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday night for Hamilton County, according to the National Weather Service.

Police and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency are investigating the incident with the National Weather Service.

A neighbor shared several photos of the damage with WRTV.

Photo Provided/Roger Claffey

Photo Provided/Roger Claffey

Some weather-related damage was also reported by the Fishers Fire Department.