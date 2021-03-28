Menu

Man killed after tree falls on him in Carmel, several homes damaged

Photo Provided/Roger Claffey
Severe storms on Saturday, March 28, 2021, damages several homes and left one person dead in Carmel, according to the fire department. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday night for Hamilton County.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 15:34:04-04

CARMEL — A man was killed after a tree fell on him Saturday night in Carmel, according to the police department.

The man, Elias Smith, 40, of New York, was trying to escape the storms around 10:45 p.m. when the tree fell on him, according to a press release from the Carmel Police Department.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, several homes were damaged in the neighborhood near 116th Street and River Road.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday night for Hamilton County, according to the National Weather Service.

Police and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency are investigating the incident with the National Weather Service.

A neighbor shared several photos of the damage with WRTV.

Some weather-related damage was also reported by the Fishers Fire Department.

