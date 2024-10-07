Feeling like fall to start the week

Headlines



SLOW TO WARM THROUGH THE DAY MONDAY

STARTING A SUNNY STRETCH

WARMER TEMPERATURES BY THE WEEKEND

If you have been patiently waiting for fall weather, it will feel like it today. Temperatures are slow to warm over the course of the day, likely climbing to the low 60s by the lunch hour, then near 70° for highs this afternoon. 70° is the normal high temperature for this time in October, but it will feel cooler after last week's warm temperatures.

There is plenty of sunshine this week, with a sunny streak at least through Thursday. Some clouds return Friday, but rain looks unlikely.

Temperatures warm a bit each day this week. It is noticeably warmer Friday through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Overnight: Clear and cooler. Low: 45°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

