Feels like summer weather this week; storm chances starting Wednesday

Headlines



WARM & HAZY TUESDAY

STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

MARGINAL SEVERE RISK WEDNESDAY

It feels like summer weather this week. Tuesday is warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Wind gusts 20 to 25 mph this afternoon out of the south will help fuel the warmer temperatures. Skies are partly sunny, but they will look hazy because of lingering wildfire smoke. It will be a great afternoon for a swim in the pool!

Temperatures start near the 70 degree mark early Wednesday. Highs climb through the 80s again tomorrow.

By the afternoon, some rain showers trickle into the area. Some thunderstorms are also possible. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible Wednesday afternoon or evening, with damaging wind gusts and hail the most likely impacts. Periods of heavy rain are also possible.

Active weather continues on and off through the end of the week. Thursday is not a wash, but there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms through the day. Some rain and storms could linger into Friday.

The forecast looks mainly dry by the weekend, although a stray shower is possible Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hazy & warm. Becoming breezy. High: 87°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. PM thunderstorms. Marginal severe risk. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast