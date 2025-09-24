Few more rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES TODAY

ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY

CLOUDS CLEARING FRIDAY

GREAT WEEKEND AHEAD

It's another overcast day Wednesday with scattered rain chances. Rain is not continuous today, but on and off there could be a few rain showers, especially south of Indianapolis.

WRTV

Outside of the rain, skies are cloudy. We'll see temperatures warm into the mid 70s this afternoon.

WRTV

Another round of rain is likely Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning, with highest rain chances for areas south of Indianapolis.

WRTV

The rest of the day Thursday, an isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out, but a lot of the day stays dry with some clouds trying to break.

WRTV

Friday morning is still a little cloudy, but the last of the rain exits and then clouds clear Friday afternoon, giving us sunny skies as we head into the weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s Friday.

Temperatures continue to warm to the low 80s this weekend, which is looking dry with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Overcast with scattered rain showers. High: 74°

Overnight: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. Low: 62°

Thursday: Isolated rain shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 75°

Friday: AM clouds; PM sun. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast