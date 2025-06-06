Few showers or storms possible Friday through the weekend

Headlines



FOGGY START FRIDAY MORNING

ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE

EVENING STORM CHANCES

MORE RAIN & STORMS THIS WEEKEND

Most rain has cleared Friday morning, but in the rain's place, we are seeing some fog. Drive carefully on your morning commute while visibility is low. Friday is mostly cloudy. An isolated rain shower is possible during the day. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a chance for thunderstorms this evening. Storms could bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm chances look most likely in areas south of Indianapolis this evening. Keep an eye on Radar if you have outdoor Friday night plans.

Any lingering rain ends early Saturday. By Saturday evening, rain showers and a few storms redevelop, again in the southern portion of the state.

By Sunday morning, rain pushes into the northern portion of the state. Rain ends Sunday late in the day, and we will end the weekend with some sunshine. There will be some time to get outdoors this weekend, despite the rain chances both days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. Isolated daytime shower. PM storm chance. High: 81°

Overnight: Showers ending. Low: 63°

Saturday: Increasing cloud cover. PM scattered rain & storms. High: 80°

Sunday: Rainy start. Clouds clearing late. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast