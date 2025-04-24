Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Few showers or storms possible Thursday; more storms Friday

MT 5.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • WARM & MAINLY DRY THURSDAY
  • FEW SHOWERS OR STORMS POSSIBLE
  • BETTER STORM CHANCES FRIDAY

Enjoy another warm day Thursday. It is mainly sunny and dry through the day. More clouds develop this afternoon. A few showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and evening, especially in the southeast portion of the state. Many will stay completely dry today. Storms should stay non-severe this evening.

MT 2.png

We'll dry out overnight and early Friday. Friday afternoon, scattered showers and storms return. These could impact your Friday night plans if you will be outdoors. Temperatures tomorrow are in the 70s.

MT 3.png

Rain exits before you wake up Saturday morning. It is a little cooler but dry Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. We'll begin to warm again with more sunshine Sunday.

MT 4.png

We are keeping an eye on storm potential on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. PM shower/storm chance. High: 82°
Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 60°
Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk