Few showers or storms possible Thursday; more storms Friday

WARM & MAINLY DRY THURSDAY

FEW SHOWERS OR STORMS POSSIBLE

BETTER STORM CHANCES FRIDAY

Enjoy another warm day Thursday. It is mainly sunny and dry through the day. More clouds develop this afternoon. A few showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and evening, especially in the southeast portion of the state. Many will stay completely dry today. Storms should stay non-severe this evening.

We'll dry out overnight and early Friday. Friday afternoon, scattered showers and storms return. These could impact your Friday night plans if you will be outdoors. Temperatures tomorrow are in the 70s.

Rain exits before you wake up Saturday morning. It is a little cooler but dry Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. We'll begin to warm again with more sunshine Sunday.

We are keeping an eye on storm potential on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. PM shower/storm chance. High: 82°

Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 60°

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast