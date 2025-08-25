Final week of August feels like fall

Headlines



TEMPERATURES FEEL LIKE FALL

MOSTLY DRY STRETCH

LOW HUMIDITY

Fall-lovers will be excited for this week, as temperatures stay below normal. Monday's temperatures climb slowly through the 60s, and we will struggle to make it into the low 70s by afternoon.

Skies are sunny this morning, with a few more clouds this afternoon and evening. A brief lake effect rain shower is possible only in the northern-most portion of the state today.

Temperatures for late August should be in the mid 80s, but we will stay below normal through the entire week. Temperatures warm a bit into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

To go along with this, mornings will stay brisk. Tuesday out-the-door, grab a jacket, as many areas will start with temperatures in the upper 40s.

For anyone counting, the official start of fall is September 22, so we still have 28 days to go.

You won't see rain chances in this autumn-like 7-Day Forecast. We will keep an eye on the possibility of any rain late Sunday into Labor Day Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun. PM clouds. High: 72°

Overnight: Clouds clearing. Low: 51°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast