Finally a few days in a row of dry and warmer weather

Headlines
- COOLER OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES
- DRY THROUGH THURSDAY
- STORM CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY
A few isolated showers may be possible this evening in northern areas as a weak front slides through the region. However, most of us should remain dry, enjoying very comfortable temperatures.
Overnight temperatures will cool off fairly quickly under a clearing sky. Look for lows tomorrow morning to be in the mid-50s in most locations. The good news is that we will warm up quickly once the sun comes up.
Tuesday will be a very pleasant day for us. Skies will be sunny, the humidity low and temperatures will be near seasonable levels. Tuesday will start a stretch of weather that allow us the chance to dry out for a couple of days.
We'll see temperatures jump into the mid-80s on Wednesday, rising to the upper 80s on Thursday. Expect storms to return to the forecast on Friday and continue through the weekend.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Clearing skies. Cooler Low: 56°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast