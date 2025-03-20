First day of spring Thursday feels more like winter

Headlines



RAIN/SNOW MIX

HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE BY FRIDAY MORNING

MILDER FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Thursday is the first day of spring, but it feels more like winter. Temperatures will stay in the 30s or 40s all day. Wind gusts 30+ mph are possible, making it feel even cooler. A bit of rain/snow mix moves through the area in the morning and afternoon, but it should be dry by evening.

Clouds continue to clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by Friday morning. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures hit 28°, so if you have any potted plants outdoors, bring them indoors overnight. Cover any outdoor plants that are already flowering.

The rest of the day Friday is milder, with highs in the upper 50s.

A quick shower is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday is dry during the day. There's a better chance for rain showers Sunday to end the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

