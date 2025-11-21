Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy then rainy Friday; sun returns this weekend

Rainy Friday forecast
MT 4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY FRIDAY MORNING
  • RAINY FRIDAY
  • SUN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Be cautious on the roads early Friday morning, as dense fog blankets Central Indiana. Some school delays have been called because of the fog. As the morning progresses, rain pushes into the area.

MT 1.png

Rain continues Friday afternoon and evening, so it will be important to keep your umbrella handy. Temperatures won't warm much over the course of the day, staying steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MT 6.png

Rain ends Friday overnight, leaving dry weather for the weekend. Clouds clear Saturday afternoon, giving us some much needed sunshine. Highs Saturday are in the low 50s. Sunday is warmer with more sun.

MT 5.png

Looking ahead - Tuesday looks rainy and breezy. Following this system, temperatures will cool into Wednesday and Thursday, so it will be cool for Thanksgiving.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Fog, then rain. High: 54°
Overnight: Showers ending. Low: 40°
Saturday: Clouds clearing. High: 51°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.