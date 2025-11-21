Foggy then rainy Friday; sun returns this weekend

Headlines



DENSE FOG ADVISORY FRIDAY MORNING

RAINY FRIDAY

SUN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Be cautious on the roads early Friday morning, as dense fog blankets Central Indiana. Some school delays have been called because of the fog. As the morning progresses, rain pushes into the area.

Rain continues Friday afternoon and evening, so it will be important to keep your umbrella handy. Temperatures won't warm much over the course of the day, staying steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain ends Friday overnight, leaving dry weather for the weekend. Clouds clear Saturday afternoon, giving us some much needed sunshine. Highs Saturday are in the low 50s. Sunday is warmer with more sun.

Looking ahead - Tuesday looks rainy and breezy. Following this system, temperatures will cool into Wednesday and Thursday, so it will be cool for Thanksgiving.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Fog, then rain. High: 54°

Overnight: Showers ending. Low: 40°

Saturday: Clouds clearing. High: 51°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast