Summer warmth continues today with storms arrive late this evening

Today's Weather



JUNE-LIKE WARMTH

STORM LATE TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT

2ND ROUND OF STORM TOMORROW AFTERNOON

Temperatures will remain mild today with highs that will top off in the low 80s. This is even with more in the way of clouds around today compared to yesterday. A stray shower will be possible throughout the day with better storm chances this evening and overnight.

wx

The better chance of severe storms will be off to our west today. Storms should weaken as they head our way but there will still be the chance of some stronger storms after 9pm tonight. We are in the marginal risk for severe weather.

wx

Clouds may begin to break for a brief period of time Wednesday morning. This will allow for the atmosphere to try to destablize. There remains some question as to how much energy the atmosphere can recover. If it can, we may see a skinny line of showers and thunderstorms develop late Wednesday morning and quickly move east across the state. Any storms that develop should be out of the state by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

wx

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny & warm. Storm arrive this evening. High: 80

Overnight: Storm- Spot severe with heavy rain. High: 64°

Tomorrow: Afternoon storms then clearing. High: 74°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Evening storms possible. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast