Freeze warning again in place overnight. Shower return tomorrow

Another freeze warning is in place overnight as temperatures will fall back to freezing and just below freezing. Probably not quite as cold as last night when we fell to 25°, but still below freezing.

Temperatures will spend a few hours sub freezing before warming a little quicker tomorrow mornings as the winds turn more southerly.

Rain chances will return in the morning as warmer temperatures slowly work back in. Don't be shocked if you see a few snowflakes in northern locations but no impact will be seen on the roads. Most of the showers will be light and should not aggravate the ongoing flooding situation.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Sct. Showers. High: 50°

Thursday: Showers early. Partly cloudy. High: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast