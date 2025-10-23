Freeze Warning Overnight, Then a Sunny Friday

Headlines



FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT

SUNNY & PLEASANT FRIDAY AFTERNOON

RAIN CHANCES RETURN OVER THE WEEKEND

As expected, a Freeze Warning is in place for all of Central Indiana overnight, as temperatures will dip down to near or below freezing across the entire area.

Low temperatures in the city should be right around the freezing mark, but outlying areas will likely see some 20s as you wake up in the morning. These will be the coldest temperatures we have seen since April earlier this year.

Despite the cold start, temperatures will warm back up to near seasonable levels in the afternoon, thanks to plenty of sunshine and light winds. It turns into a fairly nice day for us.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the clouds will return, but high temperatures will stay right around 60° on both days. On Sunday, we will bring back the chance of a few spotty showers. Showers will remain in the forecast off and on through the first half of next week, as the weather pattern stays unsettled.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Freeze Warning. Clear & cold. Low: 33°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Stray PM Shower. High: 58°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Sct. Showers. High: 60°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spot Shower. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast