FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY MORNING

SNOW CHANCES LATE WEDNESDAY

TEMPS REMAIN BELOW NORMAL

Winter weather remains in place through this forecast.

Tuesday evening is cloudy and cold, with wind chills in the teens.

Late tonight and into early Wednesday morning, areas of dense fog could develop. Because temperatures are below normal, any areas with prolonged fog could become a bit icy by early Wednesday. Prepare for a slow-going morning commute.

Wednesday is breezy, with wind gusts 15 to 20 mph. There could be a few breaks in the clouds. High temperatures are in the low to mid 30s.

Late on Wednesday, a few snow showers move into the area. These continue Wednesday night, but should end by Thursday morning. Some minor accumulations are possible ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Snow totals should stay less than 1", although many areas will only see trace amounts of new snow.

Prepare for bitterly cold mornings Thursday and Friday, with wind chills in the single digits. Actual temperatures Friday morning may stay in the single digits.

Over the weekend, temperatures won't warm much. Highs should be in the mid 40s for early December, but highs stay in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, additional snow is possible on Sunday and on Tuesday, so keep checking back for updates.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. High: 27°

Overnight: Areas of fog develop. Freezing fog possible. Low: 17°

Wednesday: AM fog. Breezy. Sun & clouds. PM snow showers. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast