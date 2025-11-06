Friday’s Front Brings Rain; Sunday’s Front Brings Winter Chill

Headlines



MORNING SHOWERS FRIDAY

SUNDAY'S FRONT BRINGS THE COLD

SOME SNOW FLAKES POSSIBLE SUNDAY & MONDAY

The first of two cold fronts will move through the area Friday morning. Scattered rain showers and breezy conditions will accompany this front. However, temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the mid-60s. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

As for rain chances, most of them will occur in the morning. The rain will mainly be light and scattered, but it could impact the morning commute. By the afternoon, skies will clear and we’ll see more sunshine.

Saturday's weather will be fairly pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees. Sunday is when conditions will really go downhill. Temperatures will fall throughout the morning and level out around 40 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel even colder. In addition, there will be some rain and snow showers, with the best chance for snowflakes across northern areas.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see some flakes lingering into Monday as well. Monday will start in the 20s and only warm into the mid-30s. Wind chill values will be in the teens throughout the morning hours.

Temperatures remain chilly Tuesday, before we get back to more seasonable temperatures by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy - Showers toward daybreak. Low: 47°

Friday: Morning showers then some clearing. Windy High: 66°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 60°

Sunday: Temps tumble. Rain/Snow showers. High: 40°

Monday: Very cold. Partly cloudy with snow showers. High: 36°

