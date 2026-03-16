Frigid St. Patrick's Day, but Warmer Weather on the Way Again

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FRIGID TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT

VERY COLD ST. PATRICK'S DAY

WARMER BY THE END OF THE WEEK

It will feel more like the middle of winter, despite the fact that this is the week spring officially arrives. Expect low temperatures overnight to drop into the mid-teens for most of the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with snow showers continuing to taper off.

WRTV

If you have St. Patrick's Day plans, you'll need to bundle up. It will be a frigid day; in fact, we won't even get above freezing, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 20s. There will be a bit more sunshine as the day goes on, but winter weather gear will still be necessary.

WRTV

A quick clipper could bring some light snow to the area Wednesday morning, but anything that falls will quickly melt as temperatures warm to near 50° in the afternoon. We will continue to warm up as we get closer to the weekend.

WRTV

High temperatures by Friday and Saturday will be near 70°, and it looks to be dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy & very cold. Low: 16°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & very cold. High: 29°

Wednesday: Morning wintry mix. Then sun & warmer High: 47°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast