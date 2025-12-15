Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frigid start to the week; warming through Thursday

Headlines

  • STAYING COLD MONDAY
  • WARMING TREND THROUGH THURSDAY
  • RAINY, WINDY THURSDAY

After a frigid start Monday morning, wind out of the southwest pushes warmer air into Central Indiana. High temperatures are still below normal in the mid 20s this afternoon, but it is an improvement from this morning's temperatures below zero. Because of the wind, we'll feel like we are in the teens through the afternoon and evening, so keep your hat and gloves handy.

MT 1.png

Temperatures will start in the teens Tuesday morning, then climb into the mid 30s by afternoon with a bit more sunshine.

MT 2.png

The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the 40s, and temperatures peak in the low 50s on Thursday.

MT 3.png

Wednesday may be the best day of the week to get outdoors. Even though Thursday is warmer, Thursday will be a rainy, windy day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Following this system, temperatures drop again into the upper 20s on Friday. This cool down is brief, as we'll warm into the 40s again this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cold, breezy, partly sunny. High: 24°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 18°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

