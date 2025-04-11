Frosty start to the weekend but then much warmer through Sunday

Headlines



FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ALL WEEKEND

RAIN RETURNS ON MONDAY

Clear skies and light wind will again allow temperature to tumble below freezing overnight. Once again there is a freeze warning in place for all of central Indiana. Just like earlier in the week if you have sensitive plants outside you are going to want to cover them up or bring them inside.

wrtv

The good news is that we will warm very quickly after a frosty start. With sunshine and light winds our temperatures will go from near freezing to 60° in the afternoon hours.

wrtv

Temperatures stay in the mid 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return on Monday with some spotty showers and storms but we climb into the 70° range.

wrtv

We are briefly cooler on Tuesday but then look for another warming trend by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cold. Low: 31°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 60°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 66°

Monday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast