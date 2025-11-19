Gloomy weather continues with more rain in the forecast on Friday

Headlines



CLOUDS WILL HOLD TOUGH THROUGH FRIDAY

RAIN SHOWERS ON FRIDAY

BRIGHTER WEEKEND AHEAD

Not much will change in your forecast throughout the evening hours. Temperatures will hold steady, and the clouds will remain in place. That damp feeling will stick around as well, but no additional significant rain is expected.

WRTV

Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Thursday, with the clouds thinning a bit more as we move through the afternoon hours. Late in the day, some showers may try to sneak in, but overall, we will remain dry during the daylight hours.

WRTV

Friday is a day when you’ll need to have your umbrella handy. The rain looks to be fairly light, but it’s a good idea to keep your rain gear with you, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Here is what radar could potentially look like for the evening drive home and the start of your weekend plans.

WRTV

Any lingering cloud cover will move out by Saturday morning, although some clouds may persist. However, the trend through Saturday will be for decreasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy skies Low: 42°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High: 56°

Friday: Rain showers. High: 57°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 53°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast