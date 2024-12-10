Gradual clearing today. Snow showers and frigid air returns tomorrow

Headlines



Fog will continue to diminish throughout the morning and by this afternoon we should see some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid 40s for most.

Tomorrow we transition back to much colder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s but the turning sharply colder behind a cold front that will arrive mid afternoon. With the front will come some snow showers once again.

Any accumulation will be light. Talking about a coating to maybe a touch more in spots. The timing though will be terrible and slick roads will be possible for the evening commute along with reduced visibility.

Behind the front will be the return of arctic air. Wind chill values come Thursday morning will be sub-zero in a lot of locations with highs only in the low 20s in the afternoon. The winter blast is brief though as we are back in the 40s over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly sunny. High: 46°

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 26°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. PM snow showers. High: 35°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High: 25°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast