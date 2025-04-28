Headlines



GREAT MONDAY FORECAST

SEVERE WEATHER RISK TUESDAY

MORE RAIN CHANCES TO END THE WEEK

Enjoy a great day Monday. Skies are mainly sunny. It stays dry through the day. Temperatures warm to highs in the low 80s. Take advantage of the dry weather, as we have several rain chances later this week. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon and evening, with winds gusting out of the south 20 to 25 mph.

Temperatures start near 70° Tuesday morning. The day is cloudy with rain and storm chances, especially in the second half of the day.

Some storms Tuesday evening could be strong, possibly severe. The most likely severe weather impacts are gusty winds and large hail.

Expect more rounds of rain and storms during portions of the days Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, before drying out this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 81°

Overnight: Clouds develop. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain and storms. Severe risk. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast