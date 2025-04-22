Great Tuesday forecast; even warmer Wednesday

Headlines



DRY STRETCH OF WEATHER

WARMING CONTINUES

WET END TO WEEK

Tuesday is Earth Day, and it's a great day to get outdoors. It stays dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

WRTV

This evening's forecast is dry with temperatures falling through the 70s then 60s. You may want to take a jacket or sweatshirt with you if you are heading to the Pacers game tonight.

WRTV

Wednesday is sunny and even warmer. Highs make it near the 80 degree mark.

WRTV

Thursday is warm again in the 80s. The day is mainly dry, but a few showers could get started late in the day. This is ahead of a rainy day Friday which could also bring some thunderstorms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 74°

Overnight: Mainly clear skies. Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast