Gusty winds today usher in cold temperatures and snow for Thursday

Headlines



TURNING VERY WINDY THIS AFTERNOON

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE OVERNIGHT

ACCUMULATING SNOW TOMORROW AFTERNOON/EVENING

Temperatures today will be around 50° this afternoon but it won't feel like that with a gusty northwest winds so you will need a heavier jacket. After some morning rain it will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts today will be near 30 mph.

wrtv

Our first taste of winter for this season arrives overnight with tumbling temperatures, gusty winds and snow showers arriving. Wind chill values tomorrow will be in the 20s most of the day.

wrtv

While there will be snow showers in the morning the best chance for accumulating snow will be tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours.

wrtv

A lot of the snow will melt with the ground being so warm. However, once the sun starts to set tomorrow we could see some accumulation on bridges and overpasses ( especially north) and maybe some parking lots and side streets. However, the bulk of the accumulations will likely be on the grass.

wrtv

A couple of inches will be possible but keep in mind some of this will melt away on contact so it may not look as bad as the number indicate. Whatever does fall will melt away fairly quick as we get back above freezing on Friday and then the warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Windy High: 50°

Overnight: Snow showers - Windy Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Cold & windy - Accumulating snow. High: 35°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast