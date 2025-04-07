Hard freeze overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s

Headlines



FREEZE WARNING 1AM - 10 AM TUESDAY

RIVER FLOODING CONTINUES

LIGHT RAIN ON WEDNESDAY

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble. A Freeze Warning is in place for all of central Indiana as temperatures will fall all the way down in the mid 20s. This is not just a brief dip below freezing for a few hours. We will be below freezing for many hours resulting in a hard freeze.

wrtv

The good news is that it will be another sunny day giving us the opportunity to dry out. High temperatures though will only be in the mid 40s though, about 15 degrees below normal.

WRTV

The next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday as some showers will move through.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cold. Freeze warning. Low: 26°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 44°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy - Sct. showers (mainly north). High: 51°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast