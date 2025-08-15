Heading into another hot and humid weekend

Headlines



HOT AND HUMID FRIDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK

LOOKING SUNNY AND MAINLY DRY

FEW WEEKEND STORM CHANCES

The hot, humid stretch continues, although it will get a little hotter as the weekend progresses. Friday's high is near 90°, but heat indices will make us feel like the mid 90s. The day is mostly sunny and mostly dry, although a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out this evening.

WRTV

Take care of yourself if you'll be out for any Friday evening plans, as temperatures will slowly dip through the 80s. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water. Lows will land in the upper 60s to low 70s by early Saturday morning.

WRTV

The weekend still looks hot and humid, with heat indices climbing into the upper 90s both day. While the weekend is mainly dry, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible north of Indianapolis Saturday evening. There is a better chance for a few showers or thunderstorms across Central Indiana Sunday morning, so you may need an umbrella as you head into church.

WRTV

WRTV

Monday and Tuesday are still hot and humid, with heat indices climbing close to the triple digits. A round of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures starting Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 90°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 72°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast