Heat advisory continues into Tuesday; relief on the way late this week

Hot but drying out Tuesday; storms return Wednesday
Headlines

  • HEAT ADVISORY NOW - 8 PM TUESDAY
  • STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
  • HEAT FINALLY BREAKS LATE THIS WEEK

This evening storms and clouds continue to clear out of the area. Any storms are isolated, and should not wash out your plans completely. Watch for areas of standing water on the roads from earlier today. It is still hot this evening, with heat indices in the triple digits possible.

Tonight is warm. Some clouds clear, but a bit of patchy fog may develop by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is another hot, humid day, with triple digit heat indices possible once again. The heat advisory will last until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but they will help usher in cooler air. Highs Thursday are near 80°, and highs could stay in the upper 70s Friday. This will set the scene for a beautiful weekend with sunshine and highs near 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Dry & warm. Fog possible. Low: 75°
Tuesday: Hot & humid. High: 95°
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

