Heat Advisory: High heat and humidity will impact the area through much of next week

90s LIKELY THROUGH THE END OF NEXT WEEK

HIGH HUMIDITY AS WELL

HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE AREA

A warm and dry Friday evening is expected across the area, with temperatures in the 80s until sunset before cooling off into the 70s. While some clouds will be present during the evening hours, overall we can expect partly cloudy skies.

The big story will be the heat over the next seven days. Indianapolis has only experienced seven consecutive 90°F days three times in the last nine years, and we may achieve that from this weekend through the end of next week. Some storms are forecasted toward the end of next week, so we’ll have to wait and see. We are expected to hit 90°F for the first time this year on Saturday.

The humidity will be very high as well, resulting in heat index values, or "real feel" temperatures, over 100°F each afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Central Indiana on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoons. For a couple of counties, an Extreme Heat Watch is in place, but it will likely be upgraded soon.

Make sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated, as this is not just a one-day event. We will have to deal with the heat for several consecutive days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy & warm Low: 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot High: 93°

Sunday: Mostly sunny & hot High: 94°

Monday: Mostly sunny & hot High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast