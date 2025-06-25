Heat and humidity, accompanied by daily afternoon downpours, will continue into the weekend

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY

HEAT INDEX REMAINS NEAR 100° DURING PEAK HEAT

DAILY CHANCE OF DOWNPOURS EVERY AFTERNOON

The forecast remains in copy-and-paste mode, as not much will change in the next few days. We still have the heat, and each afternoon we will see downpours that flare up. It's a feast or famine situation with the rain: you either get heavy rain or no rain at all. This pattern will continue this evening before the storms fade away as the sun sets.

wrtv

Once again on Thursday, heat index values will be around 100° as temperatures climb to right around 90°.

wrtv

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again during the afternoon hours. They will be driven by daytime heating and should fade with sunset each evening through Sunday.

wrtv

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels once we get to the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear & mild Low: 75°

Thursday: Hot & humid. PM downpours. High: 93°

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM Downpours. High: 92°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM Downpours. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast