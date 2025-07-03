Heat and humidity build into and through the holiday weekend

Headlines



HOT & MUGGY INDEPENDENCE DAY

DRY FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

HOT & HUMID WEEKEND WITH SPOT STORMS

Have you noticed the humidity? It has climbed just a bit today but is still not as unbearable as it was last week. It will be a warm and fairly pleasant evening, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Independence Day will be a hot one, with humidity rising another notch. Highs will be around 90°, with heat index values in the mid-90s. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans during the afternoon hours.

Once we get to the evening, temperatures will gradually cool off, making it warm but pleasant for firework displays across the area on Friday evening.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, while Sunday will be the most humid. Scattered storms are also in the forecast for Sunday. While they are not expected to wash away outdoor plans, it’s good to be aware that they are possible.

Hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70°

July 4th: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid High: 91°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 92°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Sct. PM Storms. High: 91°

Monday: Sct. Storms. High: 88°

