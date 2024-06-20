Watch Now
Heat and humidity continue as we climb into the low to mid 90s

Posted at 5:28 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Headlines

  • BACK INTO THE 90S TODAY
  • UPPER 90S FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
  • STORMS RETURN ON SUNDAY

Temperatures will continue to climb this afternoon as we all get into the low to mid 90s across the area. Lots of hazy sunshine once again today with a very small chance of a spot storm. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will peak in the mid 90s.

We make the jump into the mid 90s Friday and then the mid to upper 90s on Saturday when the heat peaks. Both days will have heat index values that will be at or just above 100°.

A cold front will arrive on Sunday with a round of storms. This will briefly break the heat and humidity heading into Monday but we are right back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 93°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 71°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 95°
Saturday: Very hot. Hazy Sun. High: 96°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

