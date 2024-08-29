Heat and humidity continue through Friday before weekend relief

Headlines



HOT AND HUMID AGAIN TODAY

TOMORROW LAST DAY OF THE HEAT

COOLER TEMPERATURES OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

High temperatures today will be in the low 90s for most of us with partly cloudy skies. Just the chance of a very spotty storm this afternoon.

Heat index values today will be in the mid to lower 90s. While still hot and you need to take precautions these values will stay below Heat Advisory criteria.

Tomorrow is the last day of the heat wave. It may end up being the hottest day of the week in the mid 90s. It will depend on cloud cover with the arrival of a cold front.

The front will pass overnight Friday into Saturday with showers and storms. Clouds and showers will linger a bit Saturday morning before clearing out. Once they do it will be beautiful Sunday and on Labor Day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 73°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 95°

Saturday: Morning clouds/showers then clearing. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast