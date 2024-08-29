Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat and humidity continue through Friday before weekend relief

TK7.png
wrtv
TK7.png
Posted

Headlines

  • HOT AND HUMID AGAIN TODAY
  • TOMORROW LAST DAY OF THE HEAT
  • COOLER TEMPERATURES OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

High temperatures today will be in the low 90s for most of us with partly cloudy skies. Just the chance of a very spotty storm this afternoon.

TK1.png

Heat index values today will be in the mid to lower 90s. While still hot and you need to take precautions these values will stay below Heat Advisory criteria.

TK4.png

Tomorrow is the last day of the heat wave. It may end up being the hottest day of the week in the mid 90s. It will depend on cloud cover with the arrival of a cold front.

TK2.png

The front will pass overnight Friday into Saturday with showers and storms. Clouds and showers will linger a bit Saturday morning before clearing out. Once they do it will be beautiful Sunday and on Labor Day.

TK6.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 92°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 73°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 95°
Saturday: Morning clouds/showers then clearing. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk