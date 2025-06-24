Heat and humidity continue, with a daily storm chance the rest of the week

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

DAILY CHANCE OF PM STORMS

VERY WARM OVERNIGHTS

The hot and muggy weather will continue this evening, with heat index values exceeding 90° until about sunset. Unlike the past few evenings, however, there will be a chance of a few isolated storms.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very similar to what we have seen in the past few days, climbing into the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but look for isolated downpours to pop up in the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds, but widespread severe weather isn't expected.

Heat index values will climb once again into the low triple digits in most locations. However, if you experience a downpour, you will get a brief break as temperatures cool for a while.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8pm Friday for most of Central Indiana.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Very Warm. Mainly clear Low: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM T'Storms High: 93°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM T'Storms High: 93°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM T'Storms. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast