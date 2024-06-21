Heat and humidity continues through the weekend

Headlines



PEAK OF THE HEAT WAVE TODAY AND TOMORROW

SPOT SHOWER SUNDAY AM

FINALLY SOME RELIEF MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

High temperatures today will be climbing into the mid 90s across the area today. Today and tomorrow potentially the hottest of this heat wave. Skies today will be mostly sunny.

wrtv

The humidity is down a touch today and tomorrow but with temperatures as warm as they are heat index values will still be in the mid to upper 90s.

wrtv

A weak cold front will come through on Sunday. With it, a round of weakening showers early into the daybreak hours. Anything should be very spotty and very light. Behind the front will be less humidity but not much of a chance in the temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will still be in the 90° range. Wednesday is when the relief arrives.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny & hot High: 94°

Overnight: Warm and muggy Low: 74°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94°

Sunday: Spot am shower. Partly cloudy. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast