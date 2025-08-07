Heat and humidity settle in through the weekend

Headlines



PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT

HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD

HOT, HUMID & DRY WEEKEND

A stray downpour can't be ruled out this evening, but they will be very, very isolated. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions. Patchy fog may again be possible during the overnight hours

Friday brings the return of 90°F temperatures to the area. The humidity will also increase slightly, pushing heat index values into the low 90s during the afternoon. The good news is that plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the entire day.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, with high temperatures in the low 90s. This will be the peak of both the heat and humidity in this heat wave. Heat index values will likely reach the mid-90s, which will keep us below heat advisory criteria.

Next week, it will remain warm and humid, with storm chances returning on Tuesday and lingering for much of the rest of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 92°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 92°

