Heat and humidity sticking around as we start a new work week

HOT & HUMID START TO WEEK

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES TUESDAY

Sunday evening's temperatures will fall slowly through the 80s. We land near 70° by Monday morning under clear skies. A bit of patchy fog could develop overnight.

It should stay mainly dry Monday. Skies are mostly sunny. It is hot and humid, with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s Monday afternoon.

Monday evening a stray shower or thunderstorm could develop, but most of the area will stay dry.

Going forward, we do have additional rain and storm chances Tuesday through the end of the week, but no day looks like a complete wash.

We will watch Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Severe weather does not look likely, but there could be locally heavy pockets of rain.

While temperatures try to cool a bit Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures and humidity build again heading into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 71°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Iso. PM thunderstorm chance. High: 92°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & hot. PM scattered thunderstorms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast