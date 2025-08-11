Heat and humidity will be with us all week long, along with some chances of storms.

Headlines



HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE

SCT. STORMS TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

APPROACHING HEAT ADVISORY CRITERIA THIS WEEKEND

Scattered storms will affect northern communities through the evening hours but will fade as the sun begins to set. Most areas south of I-70 should remain dry. In those areas that do stay dry, it will remain very warm and muggy, with temperatures slowly falling back into the mid-80s.

Temperatures will again be around 90° on Tuesday. With elevated humidity, it will feel like the mid-90s for much of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy, but expect a few isolated storms to develop during the day.

The best potential for storms will be in northern Indiana, where a marginal risk is in place from the Storm Prediction Center. Most of the storms are expected in the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storm chances, skies will be partly cloudy.

We will lose the storm chances by Thursday, but the weekend looks very hot and humid. In fact, heat index values could once again exceed 100°F, with the potential for a Heat Advisory. This is something we will need to keep an eye on as the week progresses

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Hot & humid with sct. pm storms. High: 92°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 87°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

