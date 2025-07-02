Heat and humidity will climb as we head into the holiday weekend

Headlines



Today has easily been—and will continue to be—the best weather day of the week. Low humidity, sunshine, and seasonable temperatures have made for a great summer day, and this pleasant weather will continue into the evening hours.

You will notice the humidity begin to rise slightly tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy, and high temperatures will be around 90°F. There is only a very small chance of an isolated shower as we move into the afternoon hours. There’s no need to change any outdoor plans.

The holiday weekend will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the 90s, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans and try to avoid the peak heat of the day. There will be some spotty storm chances on Saturday, with a higher likelihood on Sunday; however, no day is expected to be a washout.

Firework displays on Friday evening are expected to be warm, but conditions should be just fine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spot shower Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Stray PM shower. High: 90°

4th of July: Mostly sunny & muggy. High: 91°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 91°

