Heat Builds Back this Week

Headlines



MORNING FOG

SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES

HEATING UP THIS WEEK

Keep an eye out for some patchy dense fog this morning. That is expected to burn off by mid morning with sunshine filling in. Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s today. We have to mention at least a chances for an isolated pop up thundershower. Most stay dry though.

WRTV

The heat gets going more by the end of the week and into the weekend. When you factor in heat and humidity, here is what it will feel like this week:

WRTV

The heat will hold into next week with better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast