Heat builds in today with some spotty storm chances

Headlines



A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

WARM AND SUNNY SUNDAY

CORE OF THE HEAT ARRIVES MONDAY

Today marks the transition to much warmer temperatures, which will continue through much of next week. As the heat builds, a few thunderstorms may develop and move along the temperature gradient. These storms should become more scattered as we move into and through the afternoon and evening hours.

Any storms should fade overnight, setting us up for another dry stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine. This includes all your Sunday plans. If you are heading to the Colts game, it will be warm for tailgating, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies. The sun is still fairly strong, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you’ll be outdoors.

The core of the heat arrives to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the 90s from Monday through possibly Thursday, before a cold front brings cooler air and our next chance for rain.

While we may get close, it looks like record highs will likely stand for another year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 82°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spot storm. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast